Dr. Liz Brown and David Frei discuss the Great American Cat Show and the Great American Dog Show.

What can people expect if you’ve never been to a cat show? What cats show judges look for? What are some activities that happen at the cat show beyond the beaty contest part of the program?

At the dog show, over 200 breeds will appear and in the evening a special event happens, The Chicago Challenge Cup compete for a $20,000 first prize. David explains how you can get up close and personal at this show, meeting the dogs. Learn more about these events HERE.