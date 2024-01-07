Legendary dog trainer Dr. Ian Dunbar is a ground-breaking source of so much of what we take for granted today regarding dog training. His books are “bibles” in the world of dog training, and his most recent one is Barking Up the Right Tree: The Science of Positive Dog Training.

Dr. Dunbar is not without strongly held views. Discussed are so-called “quick fixes,” often punishment-based, and why these “fixes” may be contributing to more dog bites. He also says we need more puppy socialization – we know this but don’t do this. Training is more than about being merely “positive,” and he explains why lure/reward is one way to go. However, even lure can be problematic if the lure becomes a bribe.

Also, the number of dog bites are on the rise.