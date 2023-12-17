Dr. Adam Christman (sometimes called Dr. Christmas) is a secret Santa, and Chief Veterinary Officer at DVM360. Discussed is safety at Christmas – tips for keeping pets out of the emergency room. For example, kiss under the mistletoe, but keep pets away and warns about dangers of tinsel.

Dr. Wendy Hauser of Peak Veterinary Consulting says open wide – there’s a new early warning system product to discern what’s going on with pets’ gums, called OraStrip dx.. She offers examples of how pets so often mask dental pain, and reveals hints about what to watch for.

Incoming President National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America Beckie Mossor, a registered veterinary technician about the so-impactful non-profit to support veterinary professionals called the Veterinary Industry Giving Tree. It’s that time of year, and Mossor is ringing the bell and wagging a tail for support – and when hearing these stories, you might just do that.