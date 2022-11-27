Internet influencer Topher Brophy talks about his book Dog Dad: How Animals Bring Out the Best in Us and Can Help Save the World. He explains that his bond with animals actually began with a cat but is famous these days for his bond with his dog, Rosenberg. In a revealing conversation, he concedes that his life was changed and perhaps even saved by his dog. Dogs can change a life and he says that his dog was a portal to happiness.

November is National Senior Pet Month, and revealed is a study on how dogs age best.