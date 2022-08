Dr Ruth Ann Lobos, lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care discusses how to help pets adjust when the kids go back to school, or anytime there’s a significant change in the household. Among the topics: The importance of structure, and both physical and mental exercise. Also discussed are what to feed and how to feed new pets, puppies/kittens or adults.

August 26 was National Dog Day, Steve talks about a “fantasy island” for dogs he visited off the coast of Mexico.