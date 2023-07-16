Holly Agra of the Mercury Skyline Cruiseline on the Canine Cruise, which began as a result of a conversation 15 years ago with Steve on WGN Radio. It’s a novel dog-friendly cruise, kind of an architecture cruise for dogs, showing off the parks with the most squirrels and oldest fire hydrant. Also discussed is Architecture Cruise, led by Chicago Architecture Center docents.

Certified dog trainer Gracie Wilkerson of the Ron and Vicki Santo Diabetic Alert Foundation discusses how she is helping to support Ron Santo’s vision to save lives of children with juvenile diabetes. Gracie discusses how she trains the dogs, and what the results have been. It does cost thousands to train each dog, and you can help to provide support.

Keeping dogs safe in hot weather.