Renowned veterinary behaviorist Dr. Lisa Radosta, co-authored the most recent edition of Behavior Problems of the Dog and Cat (with Dr. Gary Landsberg and Dr. Lowell Ackerman). Anxiety or panic (such as in separation anxiety) does cause a physiological change in the body, which Dr. Radosta explains. She also talks about how important it is to be open to medications for behavior problems of dogs or cats. Can obese cats be depressed? Also discussed is Fear Free, and taking cats to the veterinarian.

