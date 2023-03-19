Dr. Mike Petty explains that cats are masters of masking pain, and so many behavior problems in cats occur because of a medical explanation, very often arthritis. Dr. Petty explains how cats offer subtle signs of pain. There’s now a medication – specifically approved for arthritis in cats, called Solensia, which Dr. Petty calls “a game changer.”

Professor Small Animal Clinical Veterinary Medicine Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Mike Lappin notes he is among many millions allergic to cats. And now there’s a cat food, called Purina ProPlan LiveClear which as a result of neutralizing a protein on the saliva that creates cat allergies, all that sneezing and wheezing in people goes away. It’s incredible technology, which Dr. Lappin explains.

Seven reasons to adopt a dog or cat.