One of the most prolific dog book authors is professor emeritus ecology and evolution biology at University of Colorado, Boulder Dr. Marc Bekoff. His books always make you re-think what you thought you knew about dogs and our relationships with them. However, this book goes beyond that – the title says it all, A Dog’s World: Imagining the Life of Dogs in a World Without Humans. We discuss the scenario: Could dogs survive without us humans?

