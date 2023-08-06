Johnnie Putman and Steve King are ready for August! Have a snack ready because we have plenty of food talk drizzled in between our special guests! Starting off the show is Will Byington, freelance photographer based in Chicago and he’s talking about his new classes on how to master the art of photography with just a phone! Then, we are joined by Wally Podrazik, author, television historian, analyst, media planner and most importantly, Beatles expert (Beatle-ologist?). They talk about The Fest for Beatles Fans taking place from August 11-13 in Rosemont. He is followed by our favorite tech guru Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC for more Twitter/X talk and a breakdown of the recent cyber attacks on a number of hospitals across the country. Tune in if you’re hungry for more of the wacky antics from our illustrious hosts!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction