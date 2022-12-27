WGN Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory chats with Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. He talks about some of the latest headlines resulting from the extreme winter across the country and what kind of weather Chicagoans should expect this week.
Demetrius Ivory: When can we expect the snow to melt?
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.