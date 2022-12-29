Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and Host of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff podcast, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Tom talks about some of the big automotive stories to come out of 2022 and what prospective car owners may need to know before arriving at the dealership. Listen below to get some car buying tips and head over to Consumer Guide for more from Tom.

