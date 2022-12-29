Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and Host of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff podcast, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Tom talks about some of the big automotive stories to come out of 2022 and what prospective car owners may need to know before arriving at the dealership. Listen below to get some car buying tips and head over to Consumer Guide for more from Tom.
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. "Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us."