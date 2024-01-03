It’s that time of year we’re all thinking of! Time to buy a new calendar, but more importantly, hang out with Steve King and Johnnie Putman for a special show closing out the year and reflecting on the.. delightful year that was 2023. We start the show with your favorite showbiz machine, Gino Salomone, Entertainment Reporter for Fox 6 in Milwaukee and The Dish Network and together they reflect on some of the heavy headlines from 2023 of the influential names that have passed on. Joseph Crispen is in studio and he brings the rest of the Crispen gang, Christine and Patrick, the official tech guru for the show! They talk about their London trip, the big AI questions and the state of streaming platforms going into 2024. Next is the musical duo, Sandi MarLisa and Eli Ingram, known as Jack and Gin, telling the world about the thrilling year they’ve had and the NYE Ball Drop Party in Panama City Beach which, according to USA Today has the #1 NYE ball drop. Saving the best for last, Wayne Baker Brooks is in studio to play some of his hits and promote his show at the Chicago City Winery on January 7th, treat yourself to some tickets to see a Chicago blues legend here!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction