Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Chicago Better Business Bureau, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Many families are receiving gift cards for Christmas, Steve Bernas is talking about common practices and precautions to take with gift cards and how to protect yourself from fraud.
Watch out for fraudulent gift cards when shopping online
by: Julian Saldierna
