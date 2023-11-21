Break out the stretchy pants, have antacids close by and raid your fridge because this stuffed show will make you crave more! Johnnie Putman and Steve King come back to Chicago with a cornucopia’s worth of guests and recipes! Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson stops by the studio and leaves the politics in favor of his green bean casserole recipe. Muriel Anderson brings a slew of surprises including some upcoming shows, a brand new board game and the debut of her brand new album Sailing Dreams featuring a cast of talented artists. Then, esteemed mystery writer Max Allan Collins tags in to regale us with tales from his lengthy writing career and iconic body of work and to talk about a number of new projects across numerous mediums, including the latest book from Max and his wife, Barbara Antique’s Foe. Patrick Crispen is on a break from tech talk spending it across the pond in London, England with his family and with us. Throughout the show, be sure to help yourself to some Thanksgiving recipes from the Steve & Johnnie WGN crew!

