Christmas came early for all of our nice list listeners! Johnnie Putman and Steve King bring a big bag of great guests, award-winning gift ideas, an actual bag of gifts for the show crew and some delightfully merry morsels of music to get you in the spirit!

Muriel Anderson returns once again to talk about her new board game inspired by her recent album Sailing Dreams. Next up is Suzy Bogguss, and she tags in to tell the class about her new album Prayin’ For Sunshine and give us some deep, creative insight into how many of her songs came to be. We also find out more about her new cookbook, Suzy’s Soup Night which you can purchase bundled with the album and is filled to the brim with enough recipes for a whole year! She is followed by a fellow collaborator Paul Witcoff, who often joined for New Year’s shows, and he reconnects with our hosts to open the way to something new that may come around in 2024.

Then, author and historian Jeremy Arnold demonstrates his deep love and knowledge of Christmas music and movies, much of which you can experience for yourself in his book, Christmas at the Movies which takes you through a century’s worth of Hollywod’s holiday hits. We also put THAT Die Hard debate to rest! Later, we look at some more social media shenanigans with Patrick Crispen, but we focus on some thoughtful gifts for the travel and tech savvy types in your family that are sure to drop some jaws.