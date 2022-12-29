Sidney Friedman, the famous musical mentalist from Chicago, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent, for a special segment. Sidney talks to Steve and Johnnie about how he became a mentalist, his book Your Mind Knows More Than You Do, and plays a couple of mind-boggling games with callers and WGN’s own Ernie Scatton. Listen to the exciting show below and go to his website to learn more about Sidney Friedman.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction