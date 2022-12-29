Sidney Friedman, the famous musical mentalist from Chicago, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent, for a special segment. Sidney talks to Steve and Johnnie about how he became a mentalist, his book Your Mind Knows More Than You Do, and plays a couple of mind-boggling games with callers and WGN’s own Ernie Scatton. Listen to the exciting show below and go to his website to learn more about Sidney Friedman.
Sidney Friedman is in studio with Johnnie Putman and Steve King
(WGN Radio – Julian Saldierna)