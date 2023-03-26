Johnnie and Steve are joined on a shortened show by lead singer and guitarist for Hello Dave, Mike Himebaugh, to talk about his band’s team up with Duke & The American Dream to raise money for The Farm Way Sanctuary on April 8th. After, Author and former WGN Radio News Anchor, Roger Badesch, speaks on his book signing on April 10th happening at the Eisenhower Library for his book, The Unplanned Life. Later, Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Dr. Patrick Crispen returns to talk tech, TikTok, and AI images.

