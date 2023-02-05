Johnnie and Steve are back for a full show and are joined by host of “MotorWeek,” John Davis, to talk about the Chicago Auto Show and both photographer, Jeff Lowenthal, and author, Robert Schaffner to call in to discuss their new book, “Fleetwood Mac in Chicago” as well as their book signing at Space in Evanston. Later, The Empty Pockets join the show in studio to talk about their upcoming album and their appearance at the City Winery on May 4th and Co-Chairman of Wayfarer Studios, Steve Sarowitz talks about how he’s revamping the Landmark Renaissance Place Theater in Highland Park.

