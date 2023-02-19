Broadcasting from Florida once again, Steve and Johnnie are joined by host at Florida’s WKGC, Karen Gamel Morris and WMBB’s Amy Hoyt. After, host of Consumer Guide Automotive‘s, Tom Appel, calls in to talk about the Chicago Auto Show and road tests. Later, tour manager for Crosby, Stills, & Nash, Crook Stewart, to talk about the late David Crosby, and his experiences with other greats. Finally, President of Marz Brewing, Ed Marzewski, speaks with Johnnie and Steve about todays Paczki Fest!

