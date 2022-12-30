On this week’s Thank You Thursday, Chicago’s Afternoon News is hosted by Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. WGN Radio listeners give thanks to the loved ones in their lives as 2022 comes to a close.
Steve King and Johnnie Putman
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Steve King and Johnnie Putman
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
On this week’s Thank You Thursday, Chicago’s Afternoon News is hosted by Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. WGN Radio listeners give thanks to the loved ones in their lives as 2022 comes to a close.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.