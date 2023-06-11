On this week’s shortened show, Steve King and Johnnie Putman are joined by recurring show guests to take a look at some of the latest in the entertainment and automotive industry. Their first guest Jessica Radloff, GLAMOUR Senior West Coast Editor and NYT best-selling author of THE BIG BANG THEORY: The Definitive Inside Story, provides some snippets behind the hit show and an update on many of the TV shows affected by the WGA strike. Then, Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and Host of the Car Stuff Podcast, returns for some teases at new electric vehicles, some fun new standard features coming down the line and so much more. Johnnie also shares some info about a surprisingly common medical procedure that helped her recently.

