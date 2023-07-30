Steve King and Johnnie Putman bring you the last show for the month of July and it’s full of moments that will make you laugh or make you cry, maybe both! Our first guest Suzy Bogguss, Illinois native and country singer and songwriter joins the show to catch up with our hosts and promote an upcoming show at Chicago City Winery on August 4th. Then, Tony Panek, host and producer at WJOB in Hammond, Indiana is on the show to talk about the plentiful Polish offerings at Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana going on this weekend until 5pm on Sunday and his new reign as “Mr. Pierogi”. He is followed by show staple Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and host of the Car Stuff Podcast who talks about the latest automotive news including a big Ford recall. Tune in for some additional music talk and a tornado of technical troubles to keep you entertained!

