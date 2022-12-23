This is a song Steve wrote and recorded at Jim Peterik’s World Stage studio. The idea for the song first popped up in the late 90’s when we hosted the “Street Carols” concerts at the Star Plaza Theatre, in Merrillville, Indiana. The promotional tag line for the concerts was “Christmas From The Roots Of Rock & Roll.” That tag line was too good not to be a song, so now it is. While the song was recorded a while ago, 2020, being what it is and needing whatever fun we can find for it, seemed like the time to add a video to the lyrics. While this is a Christmas song, don’t be surprised if you find an Easter egg or two slipped in to the video. Hopefully, you’ll enjoy the song and Santa will recover from the trauma.

Steve and Johnnie return to the WGN Radio lineup Saturdays 9pm-2am starting January 7.