On the first night of their new Saturday show, Steve and Johnnie are joined by a multitude of guests to help celebrate the occasion! Johnnie and Steve are visited by WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, WGN-TV’s Mike Janssen, musician, Tommy Emmanuel, entertainment reporter, Gino Salomone, and more as they talk, joke, and have fun throughout the night!

