Steve and Johnnie make a pit stop at the WGN Radio studios during their shortened show tonight. In the limited time, they talk about Memorex cassette tapes, Marvin Gaye, Muriel Anderson, and more!
Johnnie and Steve
Johnnie and Steve
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Steve and Johnnie make a pit stop at the WGN Radio studios during their shortened show tonight. In the limited time, they talk about Memorex cassette tapes, Marvin Gaye, Muriel Anderson, and more!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.