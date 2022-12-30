Gino Salomone, Entertainment Reporter for Fox 6 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and The Dish Network, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Together, they reflect and share personal anecdotes on many of the musicians and actors we’ve lost this year.
Steve and Johnnie remember music and film legends we lost in 2022
by: Julian Saldierna
Steve and Johnnie
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.