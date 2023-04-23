Johnnie and Steve are broadcasting from Panama City, Florida and are joined by music columnist and owner of Tom Lounges’ Record Bin, Tom Lounges to talk about National Record Store Day and writer, Jamie Freveletti, to discuss the Suspense Magazine anthology, Infinity. Later, New York Times best-selling author of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, Jessica Radloff, joins the show to share information on a new, potential Big Bang Theory spin-off and Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Patrick Crispen, calls in to answer your tech-related questions.

