On this slightly shortened show, Steve King and Johnnie Putman are putting out some very important information during a deep freeze. Before we get to our usual friends, WGN’s own and Host at CHGO Sports, Marc Carman tags in to provide his professional analysis on the latest sports headlines, including the Bulls’ Krause fiasco on Friday. On a rare back to back appearance, your favorite car expert and Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel is here to educate us on what to be aware of before hitting the icy roads and how to keep your car healthy as Chicago hits subzero temperatures. While we’re shivering away here, Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology at Keck School of Medicine of USC is back home on the west coast with a heaping pile of tech and social media covering a Facebook hacking epidemic and a few highlights from CES Tech. Enjoy the show, stay safe, warm and keep that water running!

