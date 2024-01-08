Johnnie Putman and Steve King celebrate their return to WGN with a bang! It’s been one year since their WGN revival and we have some heavy hitters! Also celebrating a magnificent milestone anniversary is ABC7’s top meteorologist, Tracy Butler. Now with 30 years under her belt, she has been Chicago’s longest running female meteorologist and a household name along with our very own Tom Skilling! Following her is Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois for a quick look at the chaotic new Stanley Cup trend, and the chaos that comes in the form of new scams to look out for when buying one at resale values or on malicious websites. Another public panic comes from Steamboat Willie going to the public domain and Jim Engel, Cartoonist, Illustrator, & Designer, helps us understand what that means for Disney going forward as the public has its way with the character. To help close our show, we reflect with our resident car guru, Tom Appel, Publisher at Consumer Guide Automotive, on the legacy of Steve, Johnnie and Tom, as well as a few other automotive headlines.

