The countdown to Christmas begins! The show goes by fast with Johnnie Putman and Steve King, and so will December, so consider this your last call for those Christmas gift lists! Joel Paterson kicks off the show right away and he is in the studio to play some selections from his new Christmas album, The More the Merrier and promote some upcoming shows around town! Then, Patrick Crispen is on for your regularly scheduled tech talk and this time we’re looking at some… interesting AI Christmas songs, as well as a hefty serving of tech talk covering Google’s account purge, the evolution of currency in a digital age and your reminder to enable Facebook’s two-factor authentication.
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.