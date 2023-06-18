Johnnie Putman and Steve King return to form with a full length show and they are featuring some of the best in show business! First is Sidney Friedman, The Musical Mentalist, and he wows our listeners plus WGN’s own Bob Fukuda with his mind-boggling routine. His show Sidney’s Secrets is at The Alley at Carnivale on Wednesday, June 21st. He is followed by another local superstar, Annie Aiello, and she is performing her Always Olivia Olivia Newton-John tribute show at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, in Arlington Heights, on June 25th. Then, Eddie Muller, Host of Noir Alley on Turner Classic Movies talks about his brand new book Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir, a perfect blend of your favorite drinks and noir films.

