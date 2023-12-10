Steve King and Johnnie Putman bring you another short show but this time we’re glad to have a little Rush! Bobby Rush stops by the studio joined by acclaimed Broadway director Stephen Helper following their production of Slippin Through the Cracks highlighting the best moments of Bobby Rush’s life and musical legacy. Gary Colabuono, best known as one of the founders of The Chicago Comic Con stops by to share some tales of his friend and former Comic-Con partner Larry Charet, and Gary’s directive to help raise money as Larry comes down on some hard times. Head to their GoFundMe page to donate and help Larry Charet. Later, Tom Appel, your favorite Consumer Guide Automotive Publisher and car guru charges on to the show covering a delightful experience with a recent EV test drive, some interesting speed monitoring technology, and a look at the 2024 Consumer Guide Best Buys.

