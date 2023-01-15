Founder of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, Ron Romero, and lead guitarist of Cheap Trick, Rick Nielson, joined Johnnie and Steve to talk about the installation of the 24-foot hand-sculpted guitar, christened the “Gigantar.” After, the Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Patrick Crispen, discusses the AI bot, ChatGPT, and the possible benefits and hindrances in the classroom environment, Later, Steve and Johnnie take time to remember the late Jeff Beck.

