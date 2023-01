Chicago singer-songwriter Annie Aiello joins Steve and Johnnie over the phone to discuss her career making music, the influence the late Oliva Newton-John had on her life, and the upcoming tribute shows honoring the legend, Always Olivia. Later, Johnnie recalls her bout with shingles last week and Steve reminds us of Elvis Presley’s first live appearance, exactly 67 years ago.

