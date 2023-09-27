Go behind-the-scenes of WGN Radio picture day featuring Bob Sirott, John Williams, Lisa Dent, John Landecker, Lou Manfredini, Dean Richards, Steve and Johnnie, Jon Hansen, Dave Plier, David Hochberg, Joe Brand, Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich, and WGN Radio’s news director Ryan Burrow.

Gallery 1 featuring Bob Sirott, John Williams, Lisa Dent and John Landecker:

  • Bob Sirott (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Bob Sirott (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Bob Sirott (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Bob Sirott (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Bob looks at his photos (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • John Williams (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • John talks with the photographer (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • John Williams and his coveted Speed Jokes mug (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • John Williams reviews his photos (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lisa Dent (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lisa gets a touch-up (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lisa Dent reviews her photos (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lisa Dent (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • John Landecker (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • John gets a touch-up (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • John Landecker (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • John Landecker (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)

Gallery 2 featuring Lou Manfredini, Jon Hansen, Steve and Johnnie, and Dean Richards:

  • Lou Manfredini (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lou Manfredini (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lou Manfredini (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lou Manfredini (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Jon Hansen (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Jon Hansen (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Jon Hansen (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Jon Hansen (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Photographing Steve and Johnnie (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Steve King and Johnnie Putman (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Steve and Johnnie (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Steve and Johnnie…Johnnie and Steve (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Steve and Johnnie (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Steve and Johnnie (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Dean Richards (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Dean Richards (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Dean reviews his photos (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)

Gallery 3 featuring the Lisa Dent show team, Dave Plier, Joe Brand, Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich, David Hochberg, and Ryan Burrow:

  • Lisa Dent show team featuring producers Brian Althimer, Andrew Harris, Lisa Dent, Mary Van De Velde, Steve Bertrand, Lauren Lapka, Kevin Powell (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lisa Dent Show, as heard weekdays 2pm – 6pm (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Lisa Dent show cast (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Dave Plier (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Dave Plier (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Hamp & O’B (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • All riled up! (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • Joe Brand (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Outfit check (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Joe Brand (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Bob Sirott peeks into Joe’s photo shoot (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • David Hochberg (A. Bihun/WGN Radio)
  • WGN Radio’s news director Ryan Burrow (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)
  • Ryan gets some touch-ups (D. Marzullo/WGN Radio)