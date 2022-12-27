Peter Greenberg, travel expert and host of Eye on Travel, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. They examine the news on Southwest Airlines cancelling 70% of their flights since Monday and what that may mean for the company going forward as they are investigated by the Department of Transportation.
Peter Greenberg on Southwest Airlines cancelling over half of their flights ahead of the new year
by: Julian Saldierna
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.