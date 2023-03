Author of Safe Inside: A Memoir and Steve’s brother, Lee Kingsmill, joins Steve and Johnnie to talk about the Oscars and give his predictions. He discusses the performances of Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Angela Bassett as well as his love of the movie The Banshees of Inisherin, starring both Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

