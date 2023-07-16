Steve King and Johnnie Putman bring you yet another show full of our favorite fun guests. The show kicks off with Nick Moss, Chicago blues musician ahead of the launch of his latest album, Get Your Back Into It!

He is followed by Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois who tells us about service provider scams to look out for and the potential threat of AI voice scams. Close friends of the show Josh Solomon and Erika Brett from The Empty Pockets, jump on to regale us with their tales on tour and promote their latest single. Later, Tom Appel is back to tell us about the latest from the automotive world involving crash test dummies as well as a very peculiar experience he had recently.

