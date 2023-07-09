Johnnie Putman and Steve King are back after a holiday break for another special show as we greet new friends and say goodbye to old ones. WGN’s own legendary agriculture business reporter Max Armstrong jumps on the show to tell everyone about the next phase of his life. Then, we are introduced to the rest of the Crispen family as Patrick Crispen, Technology guru and Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, stops into the studio with his son Joseph and wife Christine to talk about the latest tech news regarding Mark Zuckerberg’s answer to Twitter. Later on, Ronnie Rice, former member of the New Colony Six joins to help reminisce and honor the legacy of the late, great Dick Biondi’s incredible radio career.

