Johnnie Putman and Steve King bring you a shortened show, but it is much more special than the rest as it takes place during the Chicago Air and Water show weekend, 41 years after their first Air and Water show together. The show’s first guest is Daniel Champagne, singer, songwriter and guitarist from Australia and he joins to talk about his upcoming album, “The Pursuit” and his August 30th show in Evanston. Then, we look at some breaking news in the world of tech with Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC, regarding the lack of recourse for faulty external storage drives and what may be the beginning of the end for Twitter/X. Listen in for all of the tomfoolery from the earliest days before they were Him & Her and… a tease at a delicious new segment?

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction