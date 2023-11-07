Johnnie Putman and Steve King bring you a friendly reminder to turn those clocks back one hour! Steve Bernas, President & Chief Executive Officer at BBB of Chicago & Northern Illinois kicks off our show by answering some scam questions and telling the class to check your credit report on Annualcreditreport.com, which is the only website you should ever go to. Then, we hitch a ride with Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel and learn a little about some hidden Uber features, some differences between EV and ICE vehicles and an update on the auto workers on strike. Before we close out the show, our favorite TV historian, author, analyst, media planner and Beatles expert, Wally Podrazik analyzes the massive global reaction and backstory of the brand new Beatles song, “Now and Then” and he clears up the confusion around the AI that was used to put the song together.
Let’s do the time warp with Steve and Johnnie!
by: Julian Saldierna
Steve and Johnnie
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.