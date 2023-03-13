Johnnie and Steve spring forward into their show by welcoming reporter for Axios Chicago, Monica Eng and Dining and Drinking Editor for Newcity/Chicago, David Hammond, into the studio and discussing their book, Made in Chicago: Stories Behind 30 Great Hometown Bites, and the food history that the book highlights. After, entertainment reporter for Fox 6 in Milwaukee, Gino Salomone and Steve’s brother, author, Lee Kingsmill, call in to talk about movies, the Oscars, and give their predictions. Later, Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Patrick Crispen, joins Steve and Johnnie to introduce listeners to the world of A.I. voice cloning.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction