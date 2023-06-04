In this week’s show, Steve and Johnnie kick things off with John Anderson and Bob Sarles, the directors of an upcoming film titled “Born in Chicago” which is being shown at Blues Fest in Chicago this upcoming week. Then, they invite Wayne Baker Brooks into the studio to discuss his music career and play a couple of songs on his acoustic guitar. Finally, they tie things off by discussing the Taylor Swift concert in Chicago and some of their favorite concert experiences.

