Johnnie Putman and Steve King bring you a shortened show this week at the start of… ‘Falloween’ and we’re getting a bit serious in between the fun, spooky stuff. Annette Prince, Director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors swoops in to talk about the nearly 1000 migrating birds that died crashing into the McCormick Place Lakeside Center and what we should be doing to address the problematic architecture that contributes to these fatal bird collisions. In the next segment, we revisit the story of Facebook hijacking on last week’s show and bring back Patrick Crispen to dive deeper on the steps to lock down your social media presence and what you should do to secure your passwords and browse safely.
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.