Johnnie Putman and Steve King bring you a shortened show this week at the start of… ‘Falloween’ and we’re getting a bit serious in between the fun, spooky stuff. Annette Prince, Director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors swoops in to talk about the nearly 1000 migrating birds that died crashing into the McCormick Place Lakeside Center and what we should be doing to address the problematic architecture that contributes to these fatal bird collisions. In the next segment, we revisit the story of Facebook hijacking on last week’s show and bring back Patrick Crispen to dive deeper on the steps to lock down your social media presence and what you should do to secure your passwords and browse safely.

