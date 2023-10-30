The midnight hour is close at hand, Steve King and Johnnie Putman come to you from Panama City Beach in Florida lands. It is a show full of spooky spirit and tales of those we mourn, along with modern tech horrors and music to make you feel reborn. Mike Marschalk, formerly with Novak Construction, shares the story of Novak Construction’s festive displays for all to see on the darkened highways. We then take a trip back in time with the late Richard Crowe and his iconic story of the Resurrection Mary many Chicagoans know. Jessica Radloff, senior West Coast editor from Glamour Magazine, with a heavy heart she carries, tells us stories following the passing of Matthew Perry. Patrick Crispen continues his password safety seminar to put your heart at ease and we learn that Twitter/X competitor Pebble is gone with the breeze. Eli Ingram and Sandi MarLisa are in-studio as Jack and Gin, a Florida musical duo, to perform their new album The Salty South and close out the show.
It’s the Steve and Johnnie 2.0 Halloween Show!
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.