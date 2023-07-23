Johnnie Putman and Steve King have a fully packed show full of laughter, sadness and a whole lot of Barbie! We start off the loaded roster with Sherry Baloun, Co-Owner of Gigi’s Dolls & Sherry’s Teddy Bears to discuss the everlasting cultural phenomenon of the Barbie doll. Gino Salomone, Entertainment Reporter for Fox 6 in Milwaukee and The Dish Network talks about how he enjoyed the twin blockbusters Oppenheimer and Barbie and they pay respect to the late Tony Bennett. Then, Jill Ciminillo, Managing Editor at Pickup Truck + SUV Talk and Co-Host of the Car Stuff Podcast zooms on to address the disparity in vehicle road tests with female test dummies. Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC returns to give an update on the social media wars and answers tons of listener tech questions. We close out the show with Gina Mendello, Owner of CPR Entertainment to add her own anecdotes of the time she spent with Tony Bennett and the magic he gave to those in his presence.

