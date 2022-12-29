Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois
by: Julian Saldierna
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.