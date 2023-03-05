Steve and Johnnie are joined by Susan Rakis of the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana to discuss cookie sales and Director of Education Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Patrick Crispen, to talk tech, computer problems, and AOL. After, they’re joined by artist and musician, Shannon MacDonald to talk about the construction of the “Gigantar,” a 24′ hand-sculpted guitar located at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 as well as her Beatles-inspired art. Later, Johnnie and Steve get a call from author of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series and Glamour‘s Senior West Coast Editor, Jessica Radloff, to talk about the hit sitcom, other televisions series, and her career.

