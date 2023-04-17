Johnnie and Steve kick off this packed show with Gino Salomone, entertainment reporter for Fox 6 in Milwaukee, to talk about all of the latest in movies, TV and his uncanny caricature, courtesy of Rob Lowe. Then, Josh Solomon & Erika Brett, members of local band The Empty Pockets, are back in-studio along with Josh’s mom and brother to talk about some new music and their special April 18th show at Sketchbook Brewing in Skokie. Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, zooms in later to talk about the news of Tesla workers sharing videos of naked customers and essential car tips like driving with your lights turned on. He is followed by Matthew C. Hoffman, film historian with the Park Ridge Public Library and the Pickwick Theatre, to talk about his efforts to keep the Pickwick Theatre alive with his Classic Film Series.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction